Nailers Name Lauren Rittle as Head Athletic Trainer

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that they have named Lauren Rittle as their new Head Athletic Trainer.

This will be Rittle's first season in professional sports and second season as a head athletic trainer in hockey, as she held that role with the USHL's Fargo Force during the 2021-22 campaign. Lauren has spent a significant amount of time around the rinks while advancing in her career, as she worked with the men's and women's hockey teams at Robert Morris University, as well as the NAHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights.

"We are excited to welcome Lauren to our organization," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "She has great experience working in hockey, plus she knows the area well, thanks to her time at the University of Pittsburgh. She has lots of passion and energy, which will mesh well with the culture we have built."

Rittle gained a plethora of experience while attending college as well. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Athletic Training at the University of Pittsburgh, while working for the Panthers. Lauren then went on to East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, where she earned a Master's Degree in Athletic Training. After graduating, she spent two years as the athletic trainer for the swimming and tennis teams at Virginia Tech.

"I'm really excited about working in professional hockey, as it has been my career goal since I was 17," Rittle said. "Pittsburgh is home for me, so it means a lot to work in this region and for an organization that I have loved for a long time."

Lauren will be one of four female athletic trainers in the ECHL this coming season, as she joins Jasmine Honey of the Adirondack Thunder, Megan Monjeau of the Iowa Heartlanders, and Brie Donelson of the Newfoundland Growlers.

