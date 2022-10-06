AHL Preseason at Xtream Arena: Iowa Wild Win 2-1 in Shootout
October 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Wild defeated the Rockford IceHogs, 2-1, in the shootout Thursday at Xtream Arena. Vladislav Firstov and Nick Swaney scored in the skills competition and Zane McIntyre blocked both Rockford shootout attempts. The Iowa Wild are the Heartlanders' AHL affiliate. Last regular season, 12 players skated for both the Iowa Heartlanders and Iowa Wild and 14 Landers saw time in the AHL.
The Heartlanders open the regular season vs. Idaho on Friday, Oct. 21. Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Group Tickets, Flex Tickets, Mini-Plans and Single-Game Tickets are available at Iowaheartlanders.com/tickets and by calling 319-569-4625.
Ty Ronning scored a power-play goal at 10:23 of the third to give Iowa a 1-0 lead. Three minutes later, Rockford's Michal Teply replied to even the score and ultimately force overtime.
The first chance to see the Heartlanders during training camp will be October 12 at 6:05 p.m. as the Heartlanders host an inter-squad scrimmage open to fans.
