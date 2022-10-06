Trio of Rookies Sign with the Stingrays

October 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forwards Anthony Del Gaizo and Sean Gulka as well as defenseman Kylor Wall for the 2022-23 season.

Del Gaizo, 24, joins the Stingrays for his rookie season after completing four seasons at the University of Massachusetts - Amherst. In 132 games for the Minutemen, the left-handed forward accumulated 40 points on 17 goals and 23 assists. Del Gaizo's successful four-year run at UMass included one NCAA National Championship, back-to-back trips to the NCAA National Championship game, and three Hockey East Championships.

"Anthony brings great leadership and a winning culture as a rookie, "said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He works hard and sets a standard for his teammates. Anthony brings championship experience and will do whatever it takes to win."

Prior to attending UMass, the native of Basking, NJ played parts of three seasons in the USHL with the Muskegon Lumberjacks, amassing 100 points on 53 goals and 47 assists in 157 games. During his final season in Muskegon from 2017-18, Del Gaizo was named the USHL Player of the Year and a First Team All-Star after leading the league in goals with 40 and points with 72. Anthony isn't the only Del Gaizo in professional hockey, as his brother, Marc, currently plays for the Milwaukee Admirals.

"The reputation the Stingrays organization has for supporting their players is amazing," said Del Gaizo. "I am the type of player that will show up and give my best effort to win every night. I love winning hockey games and want to be playing in the last game every year."

Gulka, 22, begins his first professional campaign with the Stingrays following a four-game stint with the Pensacola Ice Flyers last season where he tallied one assist after not playing during the 2020-21 campaign.

"I consider myself a smart, tough, and gritty 2-way player willing to do whatever it takes to help my team win," said Gulka. "Talking with Coach Kotyk reminded me a lot of my conversations with my coach in Victoria. I am excited for this upcoming season and the journey ahead."

Before turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward spent parts of three seasons in the Western Hockey League, appearing in 80 games with the Spokane Chiefs and Victoria Royals. From 2017-20, the native of Langley, BC recorded 27 points on 10 goals and 17 assists.

"Sean plays hard every shift he hits the ice," said Kotyk. "As a big-bodied forward, he is great on the forecheck and can showcase his skills when he gets the puck. Sean is not afraid to protect his teammates and is a great asset in the locker room."

Wall, 24, is set to embark on his first full professional hockey season after finishing last season with the Fort Wayne Komets. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound defenseman tallied five points on three goals and two assists in 17 games while with the Komets after beginning the season at Trinity Western University.

"Kylor has experience in our league already," said Kotyk. "He moves extremely well for a player of his size. Kylor's big frame allows him to play a physical game and he puts a lot of power into his shot from the point."

Prior to turning pro, the native of Edmonton, AB spent four seasons playing college hockey in the USports system. Wall collected 28 points on six goals and 22 assists in his first three seasons at Nipissing University before transferring to Trinity Western where he posted six points on two goals and four assists in 20 contests.

"The history of the organization and its fans are something that cannot be overlooked. South Carolina is one of the most successful organizations in the ECHL and they have a winning mentality," said Wall. "My time in Fort Wayne taught me that you need to be resilient to have success. Things do not always go your way but bouncing back is most important. Winning is our priority and I plan on doing my best to help us achieve that goal."

The Stingrays open the home portion of their 2022-23 campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.