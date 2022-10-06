Solar Bears Bring Back Tristin Langan

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Tristin Langan on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.

Langan, 23, returns to the Solar Bears after he recorded 47 points (15g-32a) while appearing in 51 games for Orlando in 2021-22. Langan was called up to the AHL's Syracuse Crunch and Manitoba Moose where he played in 13 games.

The 6-foot, 205-pound forward has 147 points (56g-91a) in 168 career games with the Solar Bears. Langan has also registered one goal and three assists in twenty-two career American Hockey League games with the San Jose Barracuda, Syracuse Crunch, and Manitoba Moose.

Prior to turning pro, the Swan River, Manitoba native played major junior hockey for the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League, where he collected 184 points (78g-106a) and 132 penalty minutes in 241 career games. During the 2018-19 season, Langan tied for the circuit's goal-scoring title (53) and finishing second in assists (60) and points (113), while earning WHL (East) First All-Star Team honors.

Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:

Forwards:

Braydon Barker

Matthew Barnaby

Tyler Bird

Luke Boka

Brian Bowen

Carson Denomie

Karl El-Mir

Tristin Langan

Mitchell Lewandowski

Ross Olsson

Dante Sheriff

Andrew Sturtz

Shawn Szydlowski

Defensemen:

Michael Brodzinski

Chris Harpur

Jimmy Mazza

Luke McInnis

Andrew McLean

Steven Oleksy

Matthew Sredl

Goaltenders:

Brad Barone

Brandon Halverson

