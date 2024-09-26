Thunder Ink Zach Bannister, Ty Gibson

September 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Forward Zach Bannister with Stevenson University

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Zach Bannister and defenseman Ty Gibson to standard player contracts for the 2024-25 season.

Bannister, 25, played two games last season with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals and recorded one assist after finishing his final year of college. The Grande Prairie, Alberta native played three years at NCAA (D3) University of Wisconsin-Superior and recorded 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points in 60 games and helped capture a NCAA (D3) WIAC Championship in 2020-21.

During his senior year, the 6-foot-0, 190-pound forward put up 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points in 28 games with NCAA (D3) Stevenson University.

Gibson, 21, played 187 games with the Western Hockey League's Everett Silvertips from 2019 to 2024 and tallied nine goals and 47 assists for 56 points. The Victoria, British Columbia native was traded to the Regina Pats during his final year and had 15 assists in 28 games.

"Zach Bannister will look to make his mark as a hard-nosed player who plays a 200-foot game and could add to our toughness," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "Ty Gibson is a young defenseman who plays the game with his head up at all times and has excellent skating ability."

