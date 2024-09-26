Connor Fedorek Returns to Norfolk for 2024-25 Season

September 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed defenseman Connor Fedorek to a contract for the 2024-25 season.

Fedorek, 25, returns to Norfolk after being acquired by the Admirals on December 29, 2023. The Pennsylvania native began his season in the SPHL with Fayetteville. After stops in Reading (ECHL) and Indy (ECHL), Fedorek found himself a home in Norfolk where he finished the season playing in 31 games with the Admirals. He totaled 14 points (4g, 10a) and a +13 rating.

"Norfolk really became my home away from home last year," said Fedorek. "Our fans are the best in the league, hands down. I am extremely grateful and excited to be back with my teammates and help build upon what we achieved last year."

Fedorek played three seasons at Ferris State University (NCAA) before playing his final season of college hockey at Utica University (NCAA-DIII). In 29 games with Utica, he accumulated 25 points, which was third amongst Pioneers' defensemen. That team also featured current Admirals forward, Brandon Osmundson, who had 25 points that season, as well.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.