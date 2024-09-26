Rush Sign Forward Jack Jeffers

September 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Thursday the club has agreed to terms with Jack Jeffers via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment. The forward, entering his second professional season, is the team's 16th player announced and signed for the 2024-25 season.

Jeffers, 27, saw time with three separate teams in his rookie season last year. After skating in 35 games between the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones and Adirondack Thunder, Jeffers went overseas and joined Forssan Palloseura in Finland, where he recorded seven points in seven games.

"I am excited to play in front of all the passionate fans in Rapid City," said Jeffers. "I have heard nothing but good things about the organization and I can not wait to get things going!"

Jeffers has been playing in the United States since he began his collegiate career in 2018. The 6-foot, 170-pound forward started out at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, then finished at Lake Superior State University in Michigan. Jeffers appeared in four games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates last spring.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Jeffers put up prolific numbers in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, where he tallied 230 career points at the junior level.

"Jack is going to add some depth to our squad and get an opportunity to move up in the lineup," said Scott Burt, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He is another guy coming in with something to prove. He is a good-character kid, and his coach in Adirondack spoke highly of him. Talking with Jack throughout the summer, he really wanted to keep playing and to come here to Rapid City. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do."

The Rush has announced the following 16 signed players:

Forwards (9): Tyler Burnie, Maurizio Colella, Simon Boyko, Parker Bowman, Mason McCarty, Brett Davis, Ryan Wagner, Joe Widmar, Jack Jeffers

Defensemen (6): Zack Hoffman, Aaron Hyman, Billy Constantinou, Brady Pouteau, Brenden Rons, Matt Araujo

Goaltenders (1): Christian Propp

Single-game tickets for all Rush games are on sale now! Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. The Rush kicks off its 17th season in the Black Hills on Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.