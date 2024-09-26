Mariners and Jordan's Furniture Expand Partnership

September 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners and Jordan's Furniture announced their continued commitment to the community with an expanded partnership for the Maine Mariners 2024-25 season. The joint partnership's fourth season will have a heavy focus not only on entertainment within the arena but also externally through several community initiatives including fan favorite mascot, Beacon.

Jordan's Furniture will become the Presenting Partner of Beacon, the Puffin. Beacon will dawn the Jordan's Furniture logo throughout each game and at over 100 community events throughout Maine each year. Beacon traditionally visits community events such as fairs, parades and fundraising events throughout the summer and regularly entertains kids at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital and youth hockey events throughout the Fall and Winter.

"When you think of the Maine Mariners, the one constant is Beacon," said Adam Goldberg, Maine Mariners President. "Our beloved mascot is incredibly important to the franchise and we are excited to have a partnership with Jordan's Furniture to help Beacon reach even more Mainers in the surrounding communities. Beacon makes appearances all year and supported by our staff to put smiles on fans faces. Jordan's Furniture is a perfect, community-focused business to enhance Beacon even more."

In addition to Beacon, the partnership will continue to support the Maine Mariners Community Collections Program. Throughout the season, fans will be asked to bring donation items with them to the game to support people in need. This season, the Mariners have partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Maine, which will request different types of donations each month. Select fans who bring items to donate will win Jordan's Furniture It Ropes Course passes. Fans who bring five or more donations to any game will receive 10% off at the Mariners merchandise store, excluding jerseys. The Community Collection box will be located outside the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office, prior to entry to the main security gates.

Items that RMHC Maine is requesting for the month of October include: cereal cups, individually packaged snacks, Ziplock bags (sandwich, quart, gallon), bleach (non-splash), laundry detergent, Lysol wipes, 13 gallon and 4 gallon trash bags, twin sized and king sized comforters (white), paper towels, and white copy paper.

"RMHC Maine is very excited to have been chosen as the non-profit selected for the Maine Mariners Community Collections Program," said Ian Tovell, Development and Marketing Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine. "This truly shows the support the Mariners are providing in our community and their commitment to supporting Maine families and sick children. With their backing, we will be able to keep more families close during critical times, ensuring they have the resources and support they need while their children receive medical care. We are deeply grateful for this partnership and look forward to making a lasting impact together."

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Full and half season packages, 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

