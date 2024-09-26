Stingrays Make Two Trades with the Bloomington Bison

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have traded forwards Jonny Evans and Jackson Leppard to the Bloomington Bisson in exchange for future considerations.

In a separate transaction, the Stingrays have traded the rights to defenseman Bryce Montgomery to the Bloomington Bisson in exchange for future considerations.

Evans, 27, has spent his entire professional career with the Stingrays and has recorded 88 points (34 goals, 54 assists) in 105 ECHL games.

Leppard, 24, skated in 57 games for the Stingrays last season and registered 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists). He finished third on the team with 110 penalty minutes last season.

Montgomery, 21, tallied 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 42 games for the Stingrays in 2023-24: his first professional season.

The Stingrays 2024-25 season begins on Saturday, October 19, with the Home Opener against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

