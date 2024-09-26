Bison Complete Two Deals with South Carolina Stingrays

September 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the team has acquired forwards Jonny Evans and Jackson Leppard from the South Carolina Stingrays for future considerations. In a separate transaction, the team has also acquired the rights to defenseman Bryce Montgomery from the Stingrays for future considerations.

Evans, 27, played the previous three seasons with the Stingrays amassing 34 goals and 54 assists (88 points) in 105 career ECHL games. His 45 points last season ranked fourth on the team.

The Delta, British Columbia native played four seasons at the University of Connecticut totaling 37 goals and 42 assists (79 points) in 106 collegiate games.

Evans sizes in at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds.

Leppard, 24, dressed in 57 games for the Stingrays last season potting 10 goals and 18 assists (28 points). He finished third on the team with 110 penalty minutes.

The North Vancouver, British Columbia native registered 41 goals and 51 assists (92 points) in 194 career ECHL games with 292 penalty minutes between the Stingrays and the Allen Americans.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward appeared in 252 career WHL games between the Winnipeg Ice and the Prince George Cougars scoring 49 goals and 66 assists (115 points) with 306 penalty minutes.

Montgomery, 21, tallied four goals and eight assists (12 points) in 42 games for the Stingrays in 2023-24: his first professional season.

The Washington, D.C. native played in 84 career OHL games with the London Knights posting two goals and six assists (eight points) with 70 penalty minutes. Following his time in the OHL, Montgomery skated in 48 games with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders scoring six goals and 11 assists (17 points) with 70 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-5, 231-pound defenseman was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the sixth round (170th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

