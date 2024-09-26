K-Wings Sign Forward Jason Brancheau

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that rookie forward Jason Brancheau has signed a Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.

"Jason Brancheau plays a high paced game," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "He sees the game well and is willing to the hard areas."

Brancheau, 25, is a 5-foot 8-inch, 154-pound, Ecorse, MI native who served as alternate captain for Ferris State University in 2023-24, finishing the season with nine goals and eight assists in 35 games.

"I'm really excited to join the Kalamazoo Wings and be part of such a storied organization," Brancheau said. "The fans here are known for their passion and dedication, and I can't wait to play in front of them and contribute to the team's success on the ice."

The rookie suited up in 108 games throughout his collegiate career at Ferris, notching 46 points (23g-23a) including leading the Bulldogs in goals in 2022-23 with 13. Brancheau will make his professional debut in his first game with the K-Wings.

The K-Wings will continue adding to their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

