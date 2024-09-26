Savannah Adds Underwood, Walsh

September 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Thursday the club has signed defenseman Michael Underwood and forward Liam Walsh to ECHL contracts for the 2024-25 season.

Underwood, 26, appeared in three games last season with the Utah Grizzlies, recording one assist. The Bloomfield Hills, MI, native made his professional debut at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, skating in three appearances for the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles. Underwood played five collegiate seasons, including four at Clarkson University, where he won a conference championship (ECAC) in 2018-19.

He spent his graduate year at Michigan State University before turning pro with Colorado. In 167 NCAA games, the right-handed defenseman notched six goals, 17 assists and 118 penalty minutes to go along with a plus-23 rating.

Walsh, 25, recently wrapped up a five-year collegiate tenure of his own, finishing 2023-24 out at Northeastern University. He played his last two seasons with the Huskies but started off at Merrimack College from 2019-22. Walsh served as an alternate captain during the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons. The Bridgeville, PA-born winger tallied 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists) in 140 NCAA appearances. In junior hockey, Walsh was named captain of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in 2018-19, ranking second on the team in goals with 25.

The Ghost Pirates have signed the following players to ECHL deals for the 2024-25 season:

Logan Drevitch (F)

Ross Armour (F)

Reece Vitelli (F)

Nick Granowicz (F)

Kyle Jeffers (F)

Will Riedell (D)

Devon Paliani (F)

Graham McPhee (F)

Pito Walton (D)

CJ McGee (D)

Michael Underwood (D)

Liam Walsh (F)

