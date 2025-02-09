Thunder Force OT Late in 4-3 Loss to Knight Monsters

February 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







TAHOE - Adirondack's T.J. Friedmann scored with the net empty to force overtime in an eventual 4-3 loss to the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Saturday night.

Dylan Wendt opened the scoring just 3:16 into the game as he intercepted a pass in the offensive zone right circle and fired a wrister over the shoulder of goaltender Jesper Vikman for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Wendt's seventh of the season and came unassisted.

Tahoe responded over a minute later as Bear Hughes tapped in a rebound after the original save was made by goaltender Tyler Brennan. The lone assist was credited to Sloan Stanick on Hughes' 12th of the season to even the score at one. The goal was at 4:29 of the first period and the game was tied at one after 20 minutes.

Just 2:22 into the second period, Gustav Muller scored his first ECHL goal to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead. Adrien Bisson's shot from the point was stopped by goaltender Jesper Vikman, but Muller got the rebound and put the Thunder back on top. Bisson and Andre Ghantous were awarded assists on the go-ahead goal.

Simon Pinard tied the game late in the second for Tahoe on a wrist shot through traffic. The goal was Pinard's 24th of the season with helpers from Sloan Stanick and Slava Demin with just 1:34 left in the second period and the game was tied 2-2 to start the third period.

Tahoe took a 3-2 lead with 5:12 left in the third period on a one timer off the stick of Jake McGrew for his 14th of the season.

Adirondack pulled Tyler Brennan late in regulation for the extra attacker and T.J. Friedmann tied the game with his ninth of the year with just over 50 seconds left in the third on a wrist shot from the right circle. Brendan Less and Kevin O'Neil were credited with assists to eventually force overtime.

Tahoe won the game at 4:04 of overtime courtesy of Sloan Stanick.

The Thunder return home against Trois-Rivieres on February 14, 15 and 16!

Great ticket packages are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

