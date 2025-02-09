ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Greenville's Singleton fined, suspended

Greenville's Tate Singleton has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #643, Greenville at Florida, on Feb. 8.

Singleton is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 9:14 of the second period.

Singleton will miss Greenville's games at Atlanta (Feb. 13) and vs. Savannah (Feb. 15).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Norfolk's Timofeyev fined, suspended

Norfolk's Stepan Timofeyev has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #648, Norfolk at Maine, on Feb. 8.

Timofeyev is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for slew-footing at 18:35 of the first period.

Timofeyev will miss Norfolk's game at Reading on Feb. 15.

Iowa's Miura fined, suspended

Iowa's Yuki Miura has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #647, Iowa at Kalamazoo, on Feb. 8.

Miura is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his cross-checking infraction at 19:31 of the first period.

Miura will miss Iowa's games vs. Cincinnati (Feb. 12) and vs. Toledo (Feb. 14).

Worcester's Johnson fined, suspended

Worcester's Kolby Johnson has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #655, Atlanta at Worcester, on Feb. 8.

Johnson is suspended two games for his game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation and for being a repeat offender. Johnson is receiving a third game for his actions while being escorted off the ice at 20:00 of the third period

Johnson will miss Worcester's games at Allen on Feb. 14, Feb. 15 and Feb. 16.

Worcester's Luce fined

Worcester's Griffin Luce has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #655, Atlanta at Worcester, on Feb. 8.

Luce is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at the conclusion of the game.

