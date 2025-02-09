Victor Ostman Called-Up to Seattle Kraken

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that goaltender Victor Ostman has been recalled by the Seattle Kraken of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Ostman, 24, has been a standout in his rookie season, leading all first-year goaltenders with 28 appearances and 18 wins. He has also posted a .905 save percentage and recorded two shutouts.

This marks Ostman's first career call-up to the NHL. After completing his senior year at the University of Maine in 2024, he signed a three year Entry-Level Contract with the Kraken, and was assigned to the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL), though he did not see game action.

Before turning pro, Ostman played four seasons at the University of Maine, where he appeared in 86 games, recorded a .905 save percentage, a 2.82 goals-against average, and earned five shutouts.

The Mavericks applaud Ostman on his well-deserved call-up and look forward to seeing his continued success at the top level.

