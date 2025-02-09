Worcester Railers to Rebrand as Worcester Monkey Wrenches on February 28 and March 1

February 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) is proud to announce Monkey Wrenches Weekend on February 28th and March 1st presented by Country Bank! New logos, jerseys, a giveaway, and more across this weekend that serves as an ode to Worcester!

Why Monkey Wrenches?

The Monkey Wrench was invented by Loring Coes & Coes Wrench Company of Worcester, MA in 1840. During the industrial era of the 1860s-1910s, various monkey wrench types were the dominant form of adjustable wrench. A very wide and popular range of monkey wrenches were manufactured by Coes family partnerships, licensees and companies, which filed further wrench patents throughout the 19th century. In 1909, the Coes Wrench Company advertised a six-foot-long "key" wrench, shaped like a monkey wrench, for use on railroads, relating back to the Railers. Worcester Monkey Wrenches Weekend is a weekend to celebrate innovation and the city of Worcester!

"We embraced the Monkey Wrenches moniker after discovering the inventor's origins in Worcester and started to build out the branding from there," Creative Services Specialist Ben Schenck said. "We're looking forward to recognizing the city's history as an innovation hub through a number of activations across the weekend."

What's in a Logo?

There are a number of references to the city of Worcester in the team's rebrand, including the Harvey Ball Smile, the Seven Hills of Worcester, Lake Quinsigamond, a hidden "W" for Worcester, and two of the original Coes Monkey Wrenches!

Pennant Giveaway

On Saturday, March 1st, the Railers will be giving away Monkey Wrench Pennants presented by Jed's Hardware while supplies last. The doors will open at 5:00 p.m.

"We're excited to take on a Worcester-centric identity for the weekend," Railers Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers said, who designed the new logo in conjunction with Schenck. "We have our roots deeply embedded in the Worcester community and look forward to honoring the city's rich industrial and inventive history on the ice at the DCU Center."

