ECHL Transactions - February 8
February 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 9, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Mason Beaupit, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Jacksonville:
add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D claimed off waivers from Norfolk 2/6
delete Brayden Hislop, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
delete Joseph Arntsen, D recalled by Abbotsford
Kansas City:
add Logan Neaton, G activated from reserve
delete Victor Ostman, G recalled to Coachella Valley by Seattle
Orlando:
delete Hudson Thornton, D recalled by Hershey
Reading:
delete Ryan Foss, F playing rights traded to Idaho
Toledo:
add Mitch Lewandowski, F returned from loan by Milwaukee
add Tanner Palocsik, D activated from reserve
delete Mitch Lewandowski, F placed on reserve
delete C.J. Hayes, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Stephen Calisti, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Worcester:
add Hugo Ollas, G assigned from Hartford by Rangers
delete Joey Spagnoli, G released as emergency backup goalie
