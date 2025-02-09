ECHL Transactions - February 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 9, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Mason Beaupit, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Jacksonville:

add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D claimed off waivers from Norfolk 2/6

delete Brayden Hislop, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

delete Joseph Arntsen, D recalled by Abbotsford

Kansas City:

add Logan Neaton, G activated from reserve

delete Victor Ostman, G recalled to Coachella Valley by Seattle

Orlando:

delete Hudson Thornton, D recalled by Hershey

Reading:

delete Ryan Foss, F playing rights traded to Idaho

Toledo:

add Mitch Lewandowski, F returned from loan by Milwaukee

add Tanner Palocsik, D activated from reserve

delete Mitch Lewandowski, F placed on reserve

delete C.J. Hayes, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Stephen Calisti, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Hugo Ollas, G assigned from Hartford by Rangers

delete Joey Spagnoli, G released as emergency backup goalie

