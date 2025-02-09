Tahoe Nets the Golden Goal in OT for Series Sweep

STATELINE, NV- Bring out the brooms.

In the final game of affiliation weekend, the Tahoe Golden Monsters struck gold in overtime in a 4-3 victory over the Adirondack Thunder. Sloan Stanick tipped in a shot from Jake Stevens in front of a sellout crowd in Tahoe to secure the sweep.

The first period began with a bang for the Thunder as they struck just over three minutes in on a quick wrister from Dylan Wendt. But Bear Hughes would respond just a minute later by tucking in a rebound off of a Stanick shot for the equalizer.

In the second, it was more of the same as Gustav Muller scored just over two minutes in to give the Thunder the lead right back. Tensions escalated to a boiling point as Hughes and Andre Bisson exchanged blows midway through the frame.

Simon Pinard, skating in his 100th ECHL game, notched the equalizer for Tahoe on a fluttering shot through traffic that beat ADK netminder Tyler Brennan up high. The strike marks his 48th in his career, and his 24 goals this year matches his total from last season.

There was back and forth action to begin the third period, as both squads traded high danger scoring opportunities. With just over five minutes to go in the frame, Jake McGrew ripped in a great feed from Adam Pitters to give Tahoe their first lead of the game.

But with the extra attacker on the ice, TJ Friedmann scored the game-tying goal with under a minute to go, and the buzzer sounded to signal overtime.

The Thunder carded multiple chances to begin the extra frame, but Tahoe goalie Jesper Vikman made two point-blank stops to keep the game alive. And it was Stanick who sent the fans home happy four minutes into OT with his 20th goal of the season.

After getting swept last weekend in KC, the Golden Monsters put together an incredibly resilient series against the Thunder and got a much-needed six points out of it. They are now one point back of the Mavericks in the standings heading into a pivotal weekend in Wichita.

Vikman finished with 26 saves on 29 shots seen for his second straight win. The series was a great bounce back for him overall, and he is now 4-0 in the second games of back-to-back starts.

The Golden Monsters will turn back into the Knight Monsters on Friday, February 14 against the Wichita Thunder, with puck drop scheduled for 5:05 pm in Kansas. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

