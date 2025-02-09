Americans Thumped by Wichita 9-2

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, suffered their second straight loss to the Wichita Thunder, who swept the two-game weekend series with a 9-2 victory on Saturday night in Allen.

Patrick Polino scored the first goal of the game. His fifth goal of the season, to put Allen up 1-0. From that point on, it was all Wichita, who rolled out seven goals in a row to put the game out of reach. Harrison Blaisdell had the other Americans goal, his third of the season. He has scored in back-to-back games.

Wichita outscored the Americans 16-4 in the two-game series. In their three-game losing streak the Americans have been outscored 21-4.

Wichita made the most of the power play opportunities going 2-for-5 with the man advantage. The Americans were shutout on the power play going 0-for-4.

With the loss, the Americans remain in last place in the Mountain Division. Allen is four points behind sixth place Rapid City, who swept Idaho. Utah is three points up on the eighth place Americans.

Up next for Allen, it's the Kansas City Mavericks making a stop at CUTX Event Center next Wednesday night at 7:10 PM CST.

Three Stars:

1. WIC - J. Carroll

2. WIC - C. Randklev

3. WIC - J. Dickman

