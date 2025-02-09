Royals Acquire Future Considerations from Idaho in Exchange for the Playing Rights of Ryan Foss

February 9, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they have acquired Future Considerations from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for the playing rights of forward Ryan Foss.

Foss, 29, has played the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign, his fourth professional season, in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) with the Fife Flyers where he's registered 15 points (4g-11a), 43 penalty minutes and a -44 rating in 29 games. A native of Oakville, Ontario, Foss has accumulated 123 points (36g-87a), 129 penalty minutes and a -66 rating across 161 professional career games. Across 93 ECHL career games, all with Norfolk between 2022-23 (64 gp: 16-29-45) and 2023-24 (29 gp: 4-17-21), the 6'3", 183-pound, left-shot forward has logged 66 points (20g-26a), 46 penalty minutes and a -25 rating.

The deadline to complete Future Considerations is 3:00 p.m. ET on June 20, 2025.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals host the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday, February 15th at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.