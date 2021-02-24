Thunder Debuts New Website

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to debut a brand new look to wichitathunder.com.

As a part of the new look to the website, the Thunder are now a part of ECHL Media. The new website features a sleek new look, easier navigation and up-to-the-minute stats.

"We felt it was time to make the switch over to the league platform and are very excited to show it off to the fans," commented General Manager Joel T. Lomurno. "We would like to thank the league office, Omnigon and our staff for making this happen in such a short timeframe."

The Thunder returns home for the next 10 games, which begins with a four-game set against Rapid City starting on Friday, February 26.

