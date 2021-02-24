Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, February 24 at 7:30 PM

February 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays at Florida Everblades

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Hertz Arena at 7:30 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Today's Game: Coming off a pair of overtime losses in Jacksonville last weekend, the South Carolina Stingrays are down in Estero, Florida to begin a 3-game series against the Everblades Wednesday night at Hertz Arena. The Rays are looking for revenge after Florida came away with three straight wins in the last series between the two in North Charleston earlier this month. The Everblades have been the hottest team in the ECHL, winning seven consecutive games and securing points in nine straight. Their last loss came at home to SC on Jan. 29. Florida holds second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage of .780. The Rays are looking to make up ground in the standings and are currently tied with Orlando for fourth place in the east (0.522). The Everblades have the league's top offense and best defense, scoring just under four goals per game while allowing only 2.20 tallies per contest. SC ranks eighth in the league on the power play with a 14.5% conversion rate.

Scouting the Everblades: Florida is in second place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference after 25 games with a 19-5-0-1 record. The Blades have earned points in nine straight games and are 10-2-0-1 at home this season. Their top offensive attack is led by captain John McCarron, who has totaled 24 points in 25 games on 13 goals and 11 assists. Just behind him is forward Michael Huntebrinker, who has earned 23 points with a team-leading 14 goals along with nine assists. Forward Alex Kile has also reached the 20-point mark (8g, 12a), while attacker Blake Winiecki has 18 points (8g, 10a). Defender Logan Roe has continued his dominance at the ECHL level, posting nine points (3g, 6a) as well as a league-high +27 rating. In net, Devin Cooley has appeared in 12 games while earning a 7-4-0 record with one shutout, a goals-against of 2.32 and a 0.923 save percentage.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, March 3 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 5 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 6 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, March 19 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 vs. Fort Wayne, 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.