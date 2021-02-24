Blades to Chase Eighth Straight Win

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (19-5-0-1) look to continue their seven-game win streak tonight against the South Carolina Stingrays (9-8-6-0) at Hertz Arena. Tonight marks the sixth meeting of the year between the Blades and Rays. Florida owns a 4-1-0-0 record in the season series and has won the last four engagements against South Carolina.

The seven consecutive wins marks the Everblades' longest winning stretch of the season. Over the seven-game span, Florida has outscored opponents 28-11. Last season, the Blades' best win streak lasted eight games from Jan. 15 to Feb. 1.

Forwards John McCarron and Michael Huntebrinker continue to blaze the offensive trail for Florida. McCarron (13g-11a) and Huntebrinker (14g-9a) rank third and fourth respectively in the league's points race. Huntebrinker's 14 goals are also tied for first in the ECHL.

Florida's goaltending has been a large reason for the team's sustained success as of late. Jake Hildebrand enters tonight with the best goals-against average (2.00) and best save-percentage (.934) across the ECHL. Hildebrand and rookie Devin Cooley have combined for a 1.57 goals-against average and a .949 save-percentage during the Blades' win streak.

South Carolina limps into tonight's matchup looking to snap an eight-game winless streak. The Stingrays are 1-6-3-0 in their last 10 games with their last win coming against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (10-8-5-2) on Feb. 2.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. South Carolina Stingrays

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m.

