Mavericks Fight Hard, Fall 4-3 in OT

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Wichita Thunder 4-3 Tuesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Adam Brady, Marcus Crawford, and Zach Osburn netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Adam Brady (1) at 1:12. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Rob Bordson.

Shots: KC 11, WIC 7

Second Period

Wichita goal: Austin McIlmurray (2) at 9:53. Assisted by Anthony Beauregard and Patrik Parkkonen.

Kansas City goal: Marcus Crawford (2) at 19:03. Assisted by Brodie Reid and Darik Angeli.

Shots: KC 10, WIC 7

Third Period

Wichita goal: Matteo Gennaro (10) at 4:55. Assisted by Peter Crinella and Patrik Parkkonen.

Kansas City goal: Zach Osburn (3) at 10:25. Assisted by Darik Angeli.

Wichita goal: Austin McIlmurray (3) at 11:24. Assisted by Beau Starrett.

Shots: KC 17, WIC 6

Overtime

Wichita goal: Patrik Parkkonen (1) at 6:59. Assisted by Brayden Watts and Spencer Dorowicz.

Shots: KC 4, WIC 4

Notes and Streaks

Darik Angeli registered a multipoint game on three assists.

The Mavericks went one-for-four on the power play and one-for-two on the penalty kill.

