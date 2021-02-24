Americans Announce Several Roster Moves

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), announced today that defenseman Turner Ottenbreit has signed a professional tryout with Iowa.

The Yorkton, SASK, native is in his second season in Allen. In 23 games with the Americans this season, he has 8 points (2 goals and 8 assists). Ottenbreit played in 30 games for Iowa last season and had two points and 30 penalty minutes.

With the loss of a defenseman, the Americans get two back from the Wild. Matt Register, who leads the ECHL in assists this year with 17, and Philip Beaulieu return after a short stint in the American Hockey League. The club also receives forward Josh Maser from Iowa. Maser played in two games this season with the Wild and has a goal and no assists for one point. The native of Houston, BC, played three and a half seasons with Prince George of the Western Hockey League, where he was coached by former Americans Assistant Coach Richard Matvichuk.

The Americans return to action on Thursday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, in the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Allen will play three games against the Eastern Conference opponent, the first and only meeting against a team from the East this season.

The Americans next home game is March 3rd against the Utah Grizzlies. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

