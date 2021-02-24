ECHL Transactions - February 24
February 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 24, 2021:
Allen:
Add Taran Kozun, G signed contract, added to active roster
Indy:
Add Chris Martenet, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ross Olsson, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Sullivan, F placed on reserve
Delete David Broll, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Eric Israel, D activated from reserve
Add Jack Suter, F activated from reserve
Delete Darren Brady, D placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Coulter, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Cole Fraser, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Weis, F activated from reserve
Add Darien Craighead, F activated from reserve
Delete Casey Johnson, D placed on reserve
Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve
Wheeling;
Add Matt Miller, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on reserve
