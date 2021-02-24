ECHL Transactions - February 24

February 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 24, 2021:

Allen:

Add Taran Kozun, G signed contract, added to active roster

Indy:

Add Chris Martenet, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ross Olsson, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Sullivan, F placed on reserve

Delete David Broll, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Eric Israel, D activated from reserve

Add Jack Suter, F activated from reserve

Delete Darren Brady, D placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Coulter, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Cole Fraser, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Weis, F activated from reserve

Add Darien Craighead, F activated from reserve

Delete Casey Johnson, D placed on reserve

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

Wheeling;

Add Matt Miller, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on reserve

