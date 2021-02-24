Game Preview (2/25/2021): Swamp Rabbits vs. Americans, 7:05 PM

February 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits battle the Allen Americans for the first time in franchise history. The Americans are the ECHL affiliate for the National Hockey League's Minnesota Wild and American Hockey League's Iowa Wild.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (10-8-5-2) vs. Allen Americans (15-7-1-0)

February 25, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #26 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Kyle Lekun (32)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will look to bounce back after dropping a 4-0 road decision last Sunday at Indy. Jacob Ingham stopped 20 of 23 shots in his third professional start and blue liner Samuel Jardine skated in his 300th professional game. The Allen Americans will also look to rebound after losing 4-2 against the Kansas City Mavericks on Monday, February 15. Les Lancaster scored his sixth goal of the season for Allen in the first period, and Ben Carroll tallied his first goal of the campaign in the second period.

AMERICAN HISTORY:

Tonight marks the first ever contest between the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Allen Americans. Allen joined the ECHL as an expansion team prior to the 2014-15 season. Months later, the Americans hoisted the Kelly Cup after defeating the South Carolina Stingrays in Game 7 of the '15 finals. Allen's success in their inaugural season marked the first ECHL franchise to win the Kelly Cup in their first year since the 2004 Idaho Steelheads. One year later, the Allen Americans again hoisted the Kelly Cup after defeating the Wheeling Nailers 4-games-to-2. Last season before its eventual cancellation, the Americans finished tops in the Mountain Division with 40 wins through 62 games.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT:

Allen enters Thursday night with the second-best record in the Western Conference at 15-7-1-0 and 9-6-0-0 on the road. Forward Corey Mackin is ranked 8th in the ECHL scoring race with 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) through 23 games. Four of Mackin's 10 goals have been scored on the man-advantage. Defenseman Matt Register is the league assist leader with 17 helpers in 21 appearances and fellow blue liner Les Lancaster leads all ECHL rearguards in goals (6). Goaltender Jake Paterson is third in the ECHL in goal-against average with a 2.10 mark through seven starts. Two of Paterson's four wins in goal came via shutout and is tied for the league lead in clean sheets with Greenville's Ryan Bednard. As a team, Allen is 12-1-0-0 when scoring the game's first goal.

BITS BULLETS:

The Swamp Rabbits will look to erase a shutout streak of 128:30 entering Thursday night's game. Greenville's last goal was a power play marker scored by Jesse Schultz at 11:30 of the third period last Friday night...Ryan Bednard leads all ECHL goaltenders in minutes (945), stands at second in wins (9) and second in saves (422)...Greg Meireles is ranked fifth in rookie scoring with 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 22 games...Samuel Jardine is the only Swamp Rabbit to appear in all 25 games this season...Nick Poehling is tied for the ECHL lead in shooting percentage (23.1%) after scoring three times in 13 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.