Rush Announce Final Wave of 2020-21 Promotional Schedule

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced the final wave of the team's 2020-21 Promotional Schedule.

The Rush kick off their final wave of promotional nights with their annual "Rush Fights Cancer Night", presented by Dakota Barricade, on Saturday, April 17th against the Allen Americans. As in previous seasons, the Rush will wear lavender colored jerseys, also presented by Dakota Barricade, recognizing all forms of cancer, and will honor those throughout the night that have either fought, are currently fighting, or have unfortunately lost their fights to this insidious disease. The team will bring back its annual ice painting event prior to the weekend, where fans can honor those afflicted on the ice. The jerseys will also be auctioned following the game that night.

For the first time ever, the Rush will host a "Fan Pick Night", sponsored by Hart Ranch Camping Resort, in which YOU exclusively hold the power to select the theme of the game. When our polls open, details of which will be provided at a later date, Rush fans will have the chance to vote via Facebook a game theme of their choosing. Fans have the theme options of "Stranger Things", "Star Wars", "Rush's Wizarding World", and a write in vote of their own theme. The winning theme will be announced in-game on March 20th against the Utah Grizzlies, while the game itself will be played in the middle of a "three-in-three" against the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday, May 1st.

In their "three-in-three" series finale against the Mavericks, the Rush will host "Racing Day" on Sunday, May 2nd. Prior to the game, there will be a car show in Rushmore Hall H across from the main entrance to Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena beginning at noon. Come celebrate the 50+ year history of racing as we honor local, regional, and national tour drivers.

The team's annual "Military Appreciation Weekend", presented by Ebelution Heating & Cooling, is slated for Friday, May 21st, and Saturday, May 22nd against the Indy Fuel. The Rush will wear specialty jerseys, also presented by Ebelution Heating & Cooling, that pay homage to the rich tradition of the United States military and will be auctioned following the game on May 22nd. The organization will recognize veterans and active duty military throughout the course of the game, and offer those who currently served and have previously served a special ticket offer to take in the specialty weekend.

The final two promotional nights take place in the final home series of the 2020-21 season. This year, the Rush introduces "Black Hills Night" on Saturday, May 29th against the Allen Americans. This game puts a spotlights the history and culture of the Black Hills. The final home game of the season on Sunday, May 30th is "Fan Appreciation Day", where we say "thank you" to the best fans in the ECHL for their steadfast support throughout the 2020-21 season and beyond. Stick around after the game that day, as the Rush will acution off the game-worn Arizona Coyotes themed 2020-21 Warm-Up Jerseys, presented by Bud Light.

The Rush continue their seven-game road trip, transitioning to four games in five days against the Wichita Thunder. The final stage of the road trip begins on Friday, February 26th, with puck drop slated for 6:05 p.m. from Wichita at INTRUST Bank Arena.

