Thunder Comes up Short in Tulsa
March 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a four-game series against Tulsa on Sunday afternoon, losing to the Oilers by the final of 3-2 at the BOK Center.
Stefan Fournier and Peter Crinella scored for the Thunder while Evan Weninger stopped 32 shots in the losing effort.
Tulsa scored first at 11:22 of the opening frame. Mike McKee intercepted a clearing attempt near the Thunder line and blasted a shot past Evan Weninger to make it 1-0.
Crinella tied the game at 2:30 of the second. Just after a power play ended, Crinella fired a shot from the slot that beat Devin Williams. Tulsa re-gained the lead at 8:02 with a controversial goal from Tyler Kobryn. He knocked down Dean Stewart near the Thunder line, got to a loose puck and beat Weninger to make it 2-1. Head Coach Bruce Ramsay disputed the call and was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct.
In the third, Wichita finally broke through on the power play to tie the contest. Fournier got a piece of a shot from Matteo Gennaro and tied things at two. Tulsa was awarded a late power play after Alex Peters was called for hooking and took advantage. Adam Pleskach netted his sixth of the season at 14:06 and grabbed a 3-2 lead.
Wichita had the puck in the offensive zone with 30 seconds left and pulled Weninger. Unfortunately, the Thunder didn't get a shot off and the Oilers held on for the victory.
Wichita went 1-for-8 on the power play and has scored on the man advantage in three-straight games. Gennaro has assists in three-straight contests. Crinella recorded his eighth of the year and first since March 6. McIlmurray has points in back-to-back games.
The Thunder returns home on St. Patrick's Day for a meeting against Indy at 7:05 p.m.
