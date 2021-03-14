Boucher and Bradley Leads Utah to Sunday Victory

March 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher each had 1 goal and 2 assists in the Utah Grizzlies 5-1 win over the Allen Americans on Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center.

Utah scored first at Ty Lewis got his first of the season on a Mitch Maxwell pass. Utah led 1-0 after 20 minutes. Allen tied the game as Spencer Asuchak got his 4th of the season 6:08 into the second. Utah took the lead as Cedric Pare got his 9th of the year on a power play goal with 4:30 left in the period. Pare has 3 goals in the last 2 games. 1 minute 14 seconds later Ryan Lowney made it a 3-1 game.

Utah got 3rd period insurance goals from Matthew Boucher and Trey Bradley as they pick up 3 out of 6 standings points in the weekend series vs Allen. Kevin Carr saved 22 of 23 for Utah in the win. Allen's Justin Kapelmaster saved 27 of 31.

Josh Dickinson had 2 assists in the win. Utah went 1 for 4 on the power play. Utah has a power play goal in each of their last 13 wins.

The Grizzlies are on the road next weekend at Rapid City on March 19th and 20th. Utah returns to Maverik Center for a 4 game series against Tulsa on March 24th, 26th-28th. Tickets for every Grizzlies game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars.

1. Trey Bradley (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

2. Matthew Boucher (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

3. Cedric Pare (Utah) - 1 goal.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.