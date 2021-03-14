Mavs Fall in OT 3-2 to Rapid City Saturday Night

Rapid City, S.D. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Rapid City Rush 3-2 Saturday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Rob Bordson and Marcus Crawford netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Sunday at 5:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

First Period

Rapid City goal: Avery Peterson (15) at 11:13. Assisted by Peter Quenneville and Ian Edmondson.

Shots: KC 9, RC 10

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (10) at 13:44. Assisted by Bryan Lemos.

Shots: KC 19, RC 13

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Marcus Crawford (4) at 10:48. Assisted by Brodie Reid and Rob Bordson.

Rapid City goal: Peter Quenneville (9) at 19:48. Assisted by Tyler Coulter and Butrus Ghafari.

Shots: KC 9, RC 10

Overtime

Rapid City goal: Hunter Garlent (9) at 3:16.

Shots: KC 3, RC 5

Notes and Streaks

Rob Bordson registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.

The Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play and two-for-two on the penalty kill.

