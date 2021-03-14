Rookie Sambrook Joins Florida

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced they have agreed to terms with defenseman Jordan Sambrook for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Sambrook, 22, is entering his first professional season. A former fifth round draft choice of the Detroit Red Wings in 2016, the Markham, Ontario native skated last season with the Brock University Badgers in USports of Canada, where he notched 19 points (5g-14a) in 28 games.

Prior to playing with the Badgers, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman played junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey league from 2015 to 2019. During those four years, Sambrook skated with the Erie Otters and Soo Greyhounds.

