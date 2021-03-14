Grizzlies Fall in Wild 5-4 OT Game

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies scored 3 goals late in the second period to turn a 3-0 lead into a 3-3 tie. The Allen Americans got the game winner 1:44 into overtime as Joseph Garreffa scored to give Allen the extra standings point on Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Allen took a 3-0 lead halfway through the game as Dyson Stevenson scored a first period goal and Sam Laberge and Les Lancaster found the back of the net early in the second period.

Utah scored 3 goals in a 1 minute 21 second span to tie the game late in the second period. Alex Lepkowski scored his 1st of the season 17:13 in. 35 seconds later Cedric Pare made it 3-2 on an unassisted goal. 46 seconds later Matt Hoover scored his first professional goal to tie the game. Nick Henry had 2 assists. Utah outshot Allen 23 to 9 in the second period and 51 to 28 for the game.

Pare scored his 2nd goal of the game 2:22 into the third. Allen responded with a power play goal by Corey Mackin 3:51 in to tie it up. It stayed a 4-4 game through the remainder of regulation.

Utah's Brad Barone saved 23 of 28 while Allen's Jake Paterson saved 47 of 51. Allen went 1 for 3 on the power play and Utah went 0 for 4. Time of game was 2 hours 51 minutes. Attendance was 2345.

3 stars

1. Les Lancaster (Allen) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

2. Samuel Laberge (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Zane Franklin (Allen) - 3 assists.

