Americans Win Wild Affair, Beating Utah in Overtime

West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), defeated the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night by a score of 5-4 in overtime in front of 2,345 fans at the Maverik Center.

Much like last night, the team that jumped out to an early lead was unable to hold it. The Americans got goals from Dyson Stevenson (3), Samuel Laberge (8) and Les Lancaster (8) to jump out to a 3-0 lead halfway through the second period, but the Grizzlies were on the comeback trail on Saturday night. Three Utah goals in a minute and twenty seconds tied the game at 3-3 after two periods of play.

Utah grabbed their first and only lead at 2:22 of the third period when Cedric Pare fired one past Jake Paterson from the slot to put Utah up 4-3. Corey Mackin answered a minute and twenty-nine seconds later with his 13th of the season. The game remained that way through 60 minutes of play.

Joseph Garreffa ended it in overtime scoring his ninth of the season at the 1:44 mark from Philip Beaulieu, to give the Americans the extra point and their sixth win against Utah this season.

"A bit of an ugly one tonight but the boys found a way," said Americans Co-Captain Spencer Asuchak. "Good teams find ways to win when they don't play their best, and I think that makes this a big one for us."

The Americans go for the weekend sweep Sunday afternoon at 2:10 pm CST from Utah.

