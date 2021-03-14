ECHL Transactions - March 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 14, 2021:

Allen:

Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG

Add Kayle Doetzel, D activated from reserve

Delete Will Lochead, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Jordan Sambrook, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve

Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve [3/13]

Delete Randy Gazzola, D placed on reserve [3/13]

Indy:

Add Tim Davison, D activated from reserve

Add Spencer Watson, F activated from reserve

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Matt Greenfield, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matt Ginn, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Michael Lackey, G loaned to Hartford

Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F traded to Tulsa

Rapid City:

Add Johnny Coughlin, D activated from reserve

Delete Darren Brady, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve

Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Josh Dickinson, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Henry, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL) (a.m.)

Add Adam Parsells, D signed ATO, added to active roster [3/13]

Delete A.J. White, F placed on reserve [3/13]

Wheeling:

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alex D'Orio, G activated from reserve

Add Taran Kozun, G activated from reserve

Add Jacob Hayhurst, F activated from reserve

Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve

Delete Hayden Hawkey, G placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve

Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Foley, D placed on reserve

Delete Shane Starrett, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from reserve

Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve

