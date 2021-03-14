ECHL Transactions - March 14
March 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 14, 2021:
Allen:
Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG
Add Kayle Doetzel, D activated from reserve
Delete Will Lochead, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Jordan Sambrook, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve
Delete Cole MacDonald, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve [3/13]
Delete Randy Gazzola, D placed on reserve [3/13]
Indy:
Add Tim Davison, D activated from reserve
Add Spencer Watson, F activated from reserve
Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Matt Greenfield, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matt Ginn, G placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Michael Lackey, G loaned to Hartford
Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F traded to Tulsa
Rapid City:
Add Johnny Coughlin, D activated from reserve
Delete Darren Brady, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve
Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Josh Dickinson, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Henry, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL) (a.m.)
Add Adam Parsells, D signed ATO, added to active roster [3/13]
Delete A.J. White, F placed on reserve [3/13]
Wheeling:
Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alex D'Orio, G activated from reserve
Add Taran Kozun, G activated from reserve
Add Jacob Hayhurst, F activated from reserve
Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve
Delete Hayden Hawkey, G placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on reserve
Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Foley, D placed on reserve
Delete Shane Starrett, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from reserve
Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve
