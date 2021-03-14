Pleskach's 200th Career Goal Completes Four-Game Sweep of Thunder

TULSA, OK - The Oilers defeated the Wichita Thunder 3-2 thanks to Adam Pleskach's 200th professional goal on Sunday at the BOK Center. The win completed a four-game sweep of Wichita.

The Oilers extended their streak of opening goals to four games 11:22 into the action. Mike McKee picked off a clearance from Mathieu Gagnon before blasting a slap shot past Evan Weninger to start and finish the first-period scoring.

Peter Crinella knotted things at 1-1 2:30 into the middle frame, roofing a chance from the slot and over the shoulder of Devin Williams. Tyler Kobryn gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead with a highlight-reel finish, beating Weninger on the forehand with 11:58 left in the frame.

Matteo Gennaro tied the game 8:51 into the final period, shoveling home a net-mouth scramble on the power play. Pleskach sealed the game with his 200th professional goal, firing home a power-play tally with just 5:51 left in the game.

Williams stopped 37 of 39 shots in the contest, earning second-star honors. Kobryn's goal gives him points in three-consecutive outings.

The Oilers play the Americans four times next week, starting at the Allen Event Center on Wednesday. The Oilers return to the BOK Center for games on March 20 and March 21.

