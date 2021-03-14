Americans Drop the Final Game in Utah

March 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), dropped the final game of a three-game series against the Utah Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon, by a score of 5-1, in front of an announced crowd of 1,346 fans at the Maverik Center.

The Americans were riding a three-game winning streak coming into Sunday afternoons game with all three wins coming over Utah. Despite being outshot badly in the first two games of the weekend series, the Americans won both games. On Sunday, the Grizzlies were the better team with more scoring chances and goals than the Americans..

Utah goalie Kevin Carr had his best game of the season in net allowing just one Allen goal, stopping 22 of 23 shots.

Spencer Asuchak had the only Allen goal, his fourth of the season early in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. That would be as close as the Americans would get giving up the next four goals in a 5-1 loss.

The Americans return for two home games this week, with games on Wednesday night and Friday night against Tulsa. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS.

Gates of Allen Station 3 Stars:

1. UTA - T. Bradley

2. UTA - M. Boucher

3. UTA - C. Pare

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.