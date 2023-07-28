Thunder Brings Back Team MVP Brayden Watts
July 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced the re-signing of forward Brayden Watts for the 2023-24 season.
Watts, 24, returns to Wichita for a fourth season. A native of Bakersfield, California, the 6-foot, 183-pound forward set new career-highs in goals (23), assists (40) and points (63) in 50 games.
He was selected as the team's MVP and also represented the Thunder at the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic this past January. In 164 career games with Wichita, Watts has piled up 139 points (46g, 93a).
Prior to turning pro, Watts played a five-year career in the Western Hockey League with Moose Jaw, Vancouver and Prince Albert. In 2019-20, he registered 61 points (29g-32a) in 61 games for Prince Albert. Overall, he collected 161 points (68g-93a) in 315 games during his junior career.
In 2018-19, he helped lead the Vancouver Giants to the WHL Championship Series, registering 38 points (12g-26a) in 57 regular-season games and adding 10 points (7g-3a) in 22 playoff games.
