Thunder Brings Back Team MVP Brayden Watts

July 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced the re-signing of forward Brayden Watts for the 2023-24 season.

Watts, 24, returns to Wichita for a fourth season. A native of Bakersfield, California, the 6-foot, 183-pound forward set new career-highs in goals (23), assists (40) and points (63) in 50 games.

He was selected as the team's MVP and also represented the Thunder at the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic this past January. In 164 career games with Wichita, Watts has piled up 139 points (46g, 93a).

Prior to turning pro, Watts played a five-year career in the Western Hockey League with Moose Jaw, Vancouver and Prince Albert. In 2019-20, he registered 61 points (29g-32a) in 61 games for Prince Albert. Overall, he collected 161 points (68g-93a) in 315 games during his junior career.

In 2018-19, he helped lead the Vancouver Giants to the WHL Championship Series, registering 38 points (12g-26a) in 57 regular-season games and adding 10 points (7g-3a) in 22 playoff games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.