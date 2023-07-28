Admirals Bring Back Louis-Jean and King

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced today they have signed defensemen Darick Louis-Jean and D.J. King to standard player contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Louis-Jean, 22, returns to Norfolk after playing in a season-high 54 games and posting a career-high 15 points (2g, 13a). The Quebec native started his season with the Quad City Storm (SPHL) and then was loaned to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on October 10, 2022. After two games in Savannah, Louis-Jean was placed on waivers and claimed by the Admirals on November 23. In his first game with Norfolk, he had two assists in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Worcester Railers. By the end of the season, Louis-Jean was 14th in the ECHL in hits (110).

"Bringing back one of the league leaders in hits was a main objective for us this off-season," said Admirals head coach Jeff Carr. "As much as we want to see goals and action, Darick provided so much for us in the prevention of goals. He has a fearless style of play in the corners and in front of our net. His play really helped our wins flip directions in the back half of the year."

"I am super excited to get things going again," said Louis-Jean. "You better come out to the Scope because we have something special for the fans to see this upcoming season."

Louis-Jean began his professional career in 2021-22 playing for the Trois-Rivieres Lions, Iowa Heartlanders, and Quad City. He played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Gatineau Olympiques and Rimouski Océanic.

King, 22, began the 2022-23 season with the Fort Wayne Komets, suiting up in four games. He was traded to Norfolk on November 4 for future considerations. King joined the Admirals at the beginning of their season-long nine-game road trip in Worcester. He finished the season playing in 55 games and posted seven points (all assists).

"D.J. was another guy that was hampered from injures the last year and a half and played through them," said Carr. "This was something that resonated with me. D.J. is a massive shut-down defenseman that also plays on the physical side. He really helped solidify our penalty-kill unit last season. We also saw flashes of him joining the offensive rush. With his size, along with his wall play, he could possibly play an extra forward role for us."

King was a member of the U.S. National Development Team from 2016 to 2018. From there, he played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Hamilton Bulldogs and Saginaw Spirit.

"I am excited to be back in Norfolk for the upcoming season," said King. "I can't wait to play in front of all the great fans we have in Norfolk once again."

The Norfolk Admirals roster for the 2023-24 season now includes 10 players (seven forwards and three defensemen).

F - Keaton Jameson

F - Mathieu Roy

F - Ryan Foss

F - Danny Katic

F - Stepan Timofeyev

F - Denis Smirnov

F - Keegan Iverson

D - Carson Musser

D - Darick Louis-Jean

D - D.J. King

The Admirals will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25 when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers.

