Sturdy Defenseman la Grissom Re-Signs with Rabbits

July 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman LA Grissom to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Grissom, 27, returns to the Swamp Rabbits for a second season after being acquired by Greenville on January 10, 2023 in a trade with the Allen Americans. Following the trade the left-shot defenseman made 20 appearances and posted a goal and an assist for the Navy and Orange. Prior to joining Greenville, Grissom spent 28 games with the Americans, posting two (2) goals and an assist.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Grissom began his professional career in early-2022, signing with the Peoria Rivermen of the Southern Professional Hockey League following his captaincy of Aurora University (NCAA DIII) earlier that season. Grissom made 12 appearances for the Rivermen in the regular season before skating in 10 postseason contests and helping Peoria capture the SPHL's President's Cup.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Swamp Rabbits Full and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

