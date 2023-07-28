Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Nick Fea for 2023-24 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), andGeneral Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed forward Nick Fea to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Fea, 26, re-signs in Worcester for his second season with the Railers. Fea joined Worcester in January of 2023, ultimately playing in 29 games. In those 29 games, he recorded 16 points (8-8-16) and 10 penalty minutes. Fea joined the Railers from the Birmingham Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League where he scored 19 points (10-9-19) in 18 games played. Fea participated in the American Hockey League's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season.

"Nick showed us a lot of upside and potential last season that we are eager to tap into," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "He is one of the hardest working guys in the room and typically one of the last guys to get off the ice every day. He is really excited to develop his game and believes in himself. Those are the types of players you love to coach and we want here in Worcester."

Prior to playing professional hockey, Fea spent four seasons at Wilkes University for the Colonels, where he scored 121 points in 86 games played. Fea owns the record for fourth most goals scored in a single season in Colonels history (15, 21-22), second most points in a single season (47, 19-20), and most assists in a single season (35, 19-20). Fea is fourth all-time in career goals scored (42), tied for second all-time in assists (80), and third all-time in points scored (122).

"I thought it was a pretty good first year, as far as getting your feet wet in pro hockey," Fea said. "I had a lot of fun. I'm excited to continue playing and seeing how far I can take this."

The Railers have announced six players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as Fea joins Artyom Kulakov, Anthony Callin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Adam Goodsir, and Anthony Repaci as the six signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

