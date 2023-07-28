Oilers Receive Haul in Three-Player Swap

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Friday the acquisition of defenseman Tristan Thompson and forward Max Kaufman in exchange for forward Alex Gilmour.

Thompson, 26, arrives in Tulsa after a career year with Savannah, posting 42 points (8G, 34A) in 72 games - making him the leading scorer among defensemen and the only Iron Man for the Ghost Pirates. The defenseman totals 68 points (12G, 56A) in 120 career ECHL games.

No stranger to the Mountain Division, Thompson spent the 2021-22 season with Rapid City, producing 26 points (4G, 22A) in 48 games as a Rushman before closing out the year with a Norwegian title with Stavanger.

Prior to turning pro, Thompson played at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, compiling 51 points (18G, 33A) in 136 career games. The Canmore, Alberta native led all Nanook defenseman in scoring in 2018-19, producing 20 points (6G, 14A) and trailing only AHL forward Steven Jandric in total scoring.

Kaufman, 27, enters his second full ECHL season after posting 20 points (9G, 11A) in 57 games for the Ghost Pirates. The 5'8, 170 lbs. forward played 18 regular season games with Trois-Rivieres upon completing his collegiate career, adding an additional seven games in the 2022 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Pittsford, N.Y. native finished his collegiate career with Boston University, posting 19 points (7G,12A) in 53 games with the Terriers. Kaufman began his NCAA career with The University of Vermont, compiling 35 points (15G, 20A) in 94 games over three seasons. The left-handed forward led the Catamounts with 21 points (8G, 13A) in 29 games during the 2018-19 season.

"It's a big move," head coach Rob Murray said. "Gilmour was a solid player for us, but we bring in two good pieces in the deal. Thompson led Savannah's defensive corps in scoring last season and put up points against us with Rapid City before that. Kaufman played for two prestigious NCAA programs and was a leader at both schools. He's got a full rookie season under his belt at the pro level now, and I look forward to seeing what both of them bring here."

Gilmour, 27, spent two seasons with Tulsa, contributing 58 points (24G, 34A) in 119 games. The 6'5, 220 lbs. forward also played in all seven postseason contests in 2021-22.

The Oilers open their 31st consecutive season on the road in West Valley City, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 31 against the Utah Grizzlies at 8:05 p.m CT. Tulsa's first home game of the 2023-24 campaign is on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones at the BOK Center for a 7:05 p.m. tilt.

