Defenseman Marc-Olivier Duquette Joins Kansas City Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed defenseman Marc-Olivier Duquette for the 2023-24 season, the team announced today.

"Marc-Olivier is a well-established d-man entering his fourth ECHL season," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "He skates very well, has a physical presence and a smart stick. He was incredibly solid last season for Maine and we look to build on his strengths. We are constructing a very strong d-core and Duquette will be a major part of that rock-solid blue line. We love his experience and feel that he is capable of having a breakout season."

Duquette (6-4, 201) has played in 156 total ECHL games across three seasons for the Fort Wayne Komets, Wheeling Nailers and Maine Mariners, accumulating 37 points.

The 25-year-old Chateauguay, Quebec, native scored the fifth-most points among Maine defenseman last season (three goals, 15 assists) and has played in eight ECHL postseason contests.

The 2023-24 Kansas City Mavericks season is almost here. The Mavericks open up their 15th season on October 20 at the Wichita Thunder and play their home opener the following night, October 21, at Cable Dahmer Arena.

