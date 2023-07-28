Gladiators Acquire Mitchell Fossier

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has acquired and signed forward Mitchell Fossier from the Maine Mariners in exchange for the rights to forward Gabe Guertler and future considerations.

Fossier, 26, played 47 games with the Mariners this past year, posting 57 points (21g-36a) during the regular season, while also amassing six points (3g-3a) in six Kelly Cup Playoff games. The rookie forward was second on the Mariners in scoring last season, finishing in the top ten in points among all first-year players.

"Mitch is a great addition to our team," head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "Not only is he another local kid who is excited to play at home, but he's a high-end skill player in the ECHL with good AHL and European pro experience. I've known Mitch since he was 15-16 years old, and while he's always been one of the top guys on all of his teams, he's also a competitive person who hates to lose. We already have a great relationship, and now I'm excited to expand that as player and coach."

Before beginning his professional career, the Alpharetta, Georgia native tallied 128 points (38g-90a) in 134 games played with the University of Maine. During his time as a Black Bear, Fossier served as the club's captain in 2019-20, and also earned a Hockey East Second All-Star Team selection that same year.

Fossier's professional career began with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League in 2020-21, where he scored eight points (5g-3a) in 19 games.

Following his brief tenure in the American Hockey League, Fossier departed for Slovakia, where he'd spend all of the 2021-22 season, producing 27 points (15g-12a) in 38 regular season games with Banska Bystrica, while also accumulating four points (2g-2a) in nine playoff contests.

"I couldn't be more excited to be coming to Atlanta," Fossier said. "Obviously, it's a little bittersweet leaving Maine, as the organization and fanbase treated me exceptionally well, and I have lots of good friends there. With that being said, I've been living and playing all over the country for the last ten years, so being able to come back home and play where I grew up is pretty unique. It will be really special to be close to my family, who have supported me and allowed me to pursue this game for so long. I've also known Nezzy [Derek Nesbitt] and Jeff Pyle for a long time as well, and I'm really excited to play for them."

Fossier now joins Dylan Carabia, Brayden Crowder, Ryan Cranford, Evan Dougherty, Tyler Harmon, Cody Sylvester, and Mitch Walinski as players to have signed with the Gladiators for the 2023-24 season.

Guertler, 28, compiled 79 points (35g-44a) as a member of the Gladiators, skating in 137 total games across two seasons.

