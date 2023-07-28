Ghost Pirates Acquire Alex Gilmour from Oilers

The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Thursday the club has acquired forward Alex Gilmour from the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for defenseman Tristan Thompson and forward Max Kaufman.

Gilmour, 27, is coming off his second season in the ECHL, scoring eight goals and adding 10 assists in 56 games with the Tulsa Oilers. The Uxbridge, ON native broke out in his rookie year, potting 40 points in 63 games in 2021-22. In seven career Kelly Cup Playoff games, Gilmour has recorded three points (two goals, one assist).

"I love playing with energy and using my size in my game every shift," Gilmour said. "I will do anything for my teammates and you can see that in my play."

"Playing against this division, size at center is a tough matchup, especially when you have the ingredients that Alex has," Ghost Pirates head coach Rick Bennett said. "He has great hands around the net; he matches exactly what we are trying to build up front with our group."

Prior to attending St. Lawrence, Gilmour spent parts of two seasons with the Pembroke Lumber Kings in the CCHL, serving as the club's captain in 2016-17.

"From what I've heard, the Ghost Pirates being in town has really helped build hockey in Savannah," Gilmour said. "It's obviously great to have that fan support and I can't wait to get to the rink and meet everyone in the community."

Thompson, 26, led all Ghost Pirates defensemen with 42 points (eight goals, 34 assists) in 2022-23. The Canmore, AB native was the lone Ghost Pirates player to appear in all 72 games last season.

Kaufman, 26, notched nine goals and 11 assists in 57 games with Savannah.

