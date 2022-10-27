Thunder Announces Midwest College Classic

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that the team will be hosting the Midwest College Classic Hockey Tournament on November 4, November 5 and November 6.

The tournament will feature the University of Kansas, Arizona State University, Dallas Baptist and Drury University club hockey teams.

Below is the schedule for the tournament:

Friday, November 4

Dallas Baptist vs. Drury, 2 p.m., Wichita Ice Center

Arizona State vs. Kansas, 10 p.m., Wichita Ice Center

Saturday, November 5

Drury vs. Arizona State, 2:30 p.m., Wichita Ice Center

Kansas vs. Dallas Baptist, 5:30 p.m., Wichita Ice Center

Sunday, November 6

Dallas Baptist vs. Arizona State, 9 a.m., INTRUST Bank Arena

Kansas vs. Drury, 12 p.m., INTRUST Bank Arena.

Each team will play three games over the course of the weekend. Fans can purchase a ticket package that will get them each of the college games plus a ticket to the Thunder games on Friday, November 4 and Sunday, November 6 for just $40. Contact the Thunder office to purchase the package or email Drew Hanson here.

Wichita remains at home next Friday, October 28 at 7:05 p.m. as the Tulsa Oilers make their first trip of the season to INTRUST Bank Arena.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

