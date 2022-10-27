K-Wings Loan Goaltender Evan Cormier from Moose

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that they've been loaned goaltender Evan Cormier from the Manitoba Moose (AHL) and have released goaltender Trevor Gorsuch.

Cormier, 24, appeared in 14 games for Manitoba during the 2021-22 season and compiled a 8-3-3 record alongside a 2.72 goals-against average with a .905 save percentage and one shutout.

The Bowmanville, Ont. native played for the Newfoundland Growlers (17-7-2) last season also, amassing a 2.94 goals-against average with a .899 save percentage and one shutout in 26 games played.

The 6-foot 3-inch, 201-pound, goaltender has split time between Manitoba & Binghamton (AHL) over the past four seasons, owning an AHL record of 18-24-7 with a 3.15 goals-against average to go along with a .895 save percentage and two shutouts.

Cormier was originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth-round (105th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The K-Wings next game is tomorrow at 7 p.m. EDT versus the Iowa Heartlanders at Wings Event Center. It will also be 'Believe Night', and there will be a jersey auction immediately following the contest.

