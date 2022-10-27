ECHL Transactions - October 27
October 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 27, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Aiden Jamieson, D
Kalamazoo:
Trevor Gorsuch, G
Wichita:
Liam Hughes, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Filip Bratt, D activated from reserve
Delete Xavier Parent, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Mark Sinclair, G activated from reserve
Delete Philip Lagunov, F activated from reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Sam Dove-McFalls, F assigned by Bakersfield
Kalamazoo:
Add Evan Cormier, G assigned by Manitoba
Newfoundland:
Add Axel Rindell, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Delete Keenan Suthers, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)
Reading:
Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Ryan Scarfo, F activated from reserve
Delete Jarid Lukosevicius, F loaned to Belleville
Wichita:
Add Strauss Mann, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Worcester:
Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F recalled by Springfield
