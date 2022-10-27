ECHL Transactions - October 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 27, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Aiden Jamieson, D

Kalamazoo:

Trevor Gorsuch, G

Wichita:

Liam Hughes, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Filip Bratt, D activated from reserve

Delete Xavier Parent, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Mark Sinclair, G activated from reserve

Delete Philip Lagunov, F activated from reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Sam Dove-McFalls, F assigned by Bakersfield

Kalamazoo:

Add Evan Cormier, G assigned by Manitoba

Newfoundland:

Add Axel Rindell, D assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Delete Keenan Suthers, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)

Reading:

Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Ryan Scarfo, F activated from reserve

Delete Jarid Lukosevicius, F loaned to Belleville

Wichita:

Add Strauss Mann, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Worcester:

Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F recalled by Springfield

