Jarid Lukosevicius Signs PTO with Belleville Senators

October 27, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Jarid Lukosevicius has signed a professional tryout contract with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.

Lukosevicius, 27, was signed by the Stingrays on September 30th and appeared in the first two games of the season for South Carolina. The former University of Denver National Champion scored two goals and added two assists during the Stingrays' opening weekend.

Prior to joining South Carolina, the native of Squamish, BC played the last three seasons in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins and Abbotsford Canucks. From 2019-22, Lukosevicius tallied 29 points on 17 goals and 12 assists in 108 games played.

The Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign on Friday, October 28th at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena against the in-state rival Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.

