Rush Announce Poster Series, Community Service Initiative

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are happy to introduce a special series to celebrate the 15th season of Rush hockey in the Black Hills. Throughout the 2022-23 season, our 15th Anniversary Poster Series will feature 15 posters designed by local artists to help celebrate the team's 15 years in Rapid City.

The series will involve five local artists and more details on those artists will be shared throughout the year. Their posters will feature themes related to hockey, Rush theme nights, Rush opponents and feature highlights of the Black Hills. They will be featured at every Saturday night home game, along with other dates that will be announced at a later date, and there will be 500 posters available for giveaway at each of said games.

"This offseason we spent a lot of time talking about how we can celebrate 15 years of Rush hockey in the Black Hills," Rush President Todd Mackin said. "We're thrilled to be able to do so with this poster series."

The Rush have partnered with Elevate Rapid City, Liv Hospitality and Simpson's Printing to make the poster series possible.

Additionally, the Rush are proud to announce a community service initiative for the 2022-23 season. To celebrate 15 seasons of Rush hockey, the organization is setting a goal of 1,500 combined community service hours throughout the 2022-23 season. Each member of the full-time staff has pledged to complete a minimum of 15 hours to help contribute to this goal.

"Community service is extraordinarily important to our organization," Mackin said. "We feel that it's crucial that we are an active presence in the Black Hills. These fans and this community are the reasons we are able to do what we do, so I'm excited to continue to get our group face-to-face with as many people as possible.

Rapid City was awarded with the ECHL's Community Service Team of the Year award at the 2022 ECHL Summer Meetings in Las Vegas for its work during the 2021-22 season.

The Rush get the home portion of their schedule started with Opening Weekend this Friday and Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. There will be a pregame party on Friday starting at 5:00 p.m. that features a trick or treat. Everybody in attendance for the game will receive a rally towel courtesy of Denny Menholt Auto and the first 1,200 fans will get a magnet schedule from Stuart Martin Real Estate Group. On Saturday the Rush will retire the jersey of long-time defenseman, Riley Weselowski, and the first 500 fans will receive a replica of the banner that will hang in the rafters, courtesy of Bluepeak. Tickets are available now at rapidcityrush.com.

